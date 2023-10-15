Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 61,054 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $27,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,682,000 after buying an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,608,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,642,000 after acquiring an additional 463,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after acquiring an additional 409,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 260.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 550,159 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 397,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $166.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

