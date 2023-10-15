CBOE Vest Financial LLC Acquires 58,292 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,858 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 58,292 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 47.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth about $41,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Popular by 68.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Popular Price Performance

BPOP opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $77.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $954.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. Popular had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 25.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $142,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.