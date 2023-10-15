CBOE Vest Financial LLC Buys 54,260 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 285.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 401.4% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

CF Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

CF stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

