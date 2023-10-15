EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $969,000 Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Impinj Stock Down 0.6 %

PI stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.57. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $57,659.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $106,487.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,540.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $57,659.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 674,101 shares of company stock valued at $40,527,175 and sold 11,914 shares valued at $741,817. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

