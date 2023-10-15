CBOE Vest Financial LLC Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,240,500,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $89.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $122.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Read Our Latest Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.