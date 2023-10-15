CBOE Vest Financial LLC Purchases 92,189 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 298.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,189 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Comerica worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Comerica by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Down 2.2 %

Comerica stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $77.34.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMA shares. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comerica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

