EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 74.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at about $10,236,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Livent

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Livent Stock Performance

Livent stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $35.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.00 million. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LTHM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.77.

Livent Company Profile



Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

