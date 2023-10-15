EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Acquires 4,163 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LEN opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

