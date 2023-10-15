Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.58

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.58 and traded as low as C$7.37. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 267,641 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.65.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of C$84.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$93.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.4873502 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores and develops of gold deposits in Canada. The company produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine and the Mishi Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd.

