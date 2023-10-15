EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Decreases Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $1,135,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $100,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average of $97.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.77. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.81 and a 12 month high of $110.94.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $415.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

