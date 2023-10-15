EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,414,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exponent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,062,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $87.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60 and a beta of 0.62. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

