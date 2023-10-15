EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 899 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 8.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 241,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,191 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $70.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.17 and a 12 month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.58 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CRUS

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.