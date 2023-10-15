Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,719,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Duolingo by 4.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth about $309,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Trading Down 8.6 %

NYSE:DUOL opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.66 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $179.84.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $850,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,022,913.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $850,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,104 shares in the company, valued at $33,022,913.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $327,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,152,600.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,797 shares of company stock valued at $38,057,619 over the last three months. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

