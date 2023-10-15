EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 2,945 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after purchasing an additional 423,300 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $151.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day moving average is $161.63. American Express has a 52 week low of $132.21 and a 52 week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

