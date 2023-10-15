Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 168.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFH opened at $80.10 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.