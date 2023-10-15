American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Decreased by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 118,198.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.1 %

AXP stock opened at $151.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day moving average of $161.63.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

View Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.