EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,980,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $139.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,359.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $877,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,601.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $1,138,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,359.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,841 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,330 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

