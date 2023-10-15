Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.99.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

