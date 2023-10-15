Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,551 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $83.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $58.21 and a 1 year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.