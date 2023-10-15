Oakworth Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.33.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $246.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day moving average of $250.91. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $199.01 and a one year high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

