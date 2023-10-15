Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,886 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.65. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

