Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,285 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2023

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 211,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 97,159 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 930,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

