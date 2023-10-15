Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.40 and a twelve month high of $136.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.78.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.58%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

