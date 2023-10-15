Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 480.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

