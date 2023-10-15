Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RITM. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 626.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 153,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,496 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

