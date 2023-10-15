Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Down 2.9%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Deutsche Wohnen Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

