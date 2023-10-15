Compass Digital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Shares Up 0.1%

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.53. 799,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 340% from the average session volume of 181,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Compass Digital Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 35.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 130.3% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 273,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 154,563 shares during the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 633,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 283,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,813,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

