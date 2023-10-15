BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 3.9 %

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $93.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $40.59 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.64.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

