CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.84

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.63. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 9,025 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.42 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in CPS Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
