Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,663,800 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the September 15th total of 12,282,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $2.75.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
