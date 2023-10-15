Shore Capital Group (LON:SGR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $222.50

Shore Capital Group Ltd (LON:SGR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 222.50 ($2.72) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.77). Shore Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.72), with a volume of 3,258 shares trading hands.
Shore Capital Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.00 million and a PE ratio of 21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.
About Shore Capital Group
Shore Capital Group Limited offers corporate advice; a market-making business; investment research available in the United Kingdom, and a range of investment opportunities within its asset management and principal finance activities. The Company’s segments include Capital Markets, Asset Management, Central Costs and Principal Finance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shore Capital Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Shore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.