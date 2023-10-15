Short Interest in The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Drops By 33.3%

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

BKEAY opened at $1.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.