Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.62

Shares of Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.62 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.78 ($0.12). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,472,735 shares.

Shanta Gold Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £107.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.61.

Shanta Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in East Africa. It holds a 100% interest in the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company also owns the Singida gold mine located in the Ikungi region of Central Tanzania; and the West Kenya Project in Kenya.

