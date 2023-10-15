Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.96 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 49,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,320,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,009,000 after acquiring an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

