Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.37. Aware shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 9,475 shares trading hands.

Aware Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $28.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 23.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $3.18 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

Aware Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aware by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aware by 60.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

