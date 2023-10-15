American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 624.3% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 131,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,595 shares during the period.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SDSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.66.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

