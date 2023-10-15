Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.31

Shares of The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $1.90. Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Marketing Alliance Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter.

Marketing Alliance Dividend Announcement

About Marketing Alliance

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Marketing Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

