Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nanofilm Technologies International Limited (OTCMKTS:NNFTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Nanofilm Technologies International Stock Performance
Nanofilm Technologies International stock remained flat at C$2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.52. Nanofilm Technologies International has a twelve month low of C$2.52 and a twelve month high of C$2.52.
Nanofilm Technologies International Company Profile
