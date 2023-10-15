IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $64.86

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.86 ($0.79) and traded as low as GBX 61.80 ($0.76). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.76), with a volume of 238,891 shares traded.

IDOX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 64.88. The firm has a market cap of £282.83 million, a PE ratio of 6,200.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.52.

IDOX Company Profile

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

See Also

