Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.15

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.15 ($1.01) and traded as low as GBX 72.25 ($0.88). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 73.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 76,492 shares trading hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £28.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,450.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.05.

Trinity Exploration & Production Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. Trinity Exploration & Production’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Trinity Exploration & Production Company Profile

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

