Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,927.14

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,927.14 ($35.83) and traded as low as GBX 2,744.94 ($33.60). Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at GBX 2,754 ($33.71), with a volume of 245,603 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,100 ($37.94) to GBX 3,200 ($39.17) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,967.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,926.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 983.57 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of €0.34 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is 4,392.86%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

