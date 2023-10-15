Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.02

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.02 and traded as low as C$1.90. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 11,671 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Mandalay Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.01.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of C$53.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

