Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29, RTT News reports. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

