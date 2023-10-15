James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $775.59

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 775.59 ($9.49) and traded as low as GBX 737.20 ($9.02). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 738.50 ($9.04), with a volume of 3,485 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of £70.53 million, a PE ratio of 14,770.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 759.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 776.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from James Cropper’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. James Cropper’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products segments. The company offers specialty papers comprising of packaging, art, technical, and print papers. In addition, It offers moulded fiber products. Further, the company manufactures nonwovens material, board, metal coated carbon fibers, and electrochemical materials, as well as involved in paper converter activities.

