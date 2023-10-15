Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.21

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $14.91. Bassett Furniture Industries shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 5,561 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSET shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BSET

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.29. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $87.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.