TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $283.21

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 283.21 ($3.47) and traded as low as GBX 271.50 ($3.32). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 271.50 ($3.32), with a volume of 499,047 shares changing hands.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £861.61 million, a PE ratio of -157.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 283.35.

About TR Property Investment Trust

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

