Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.76

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.76 and traded as low as $7.05. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 71,336 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.75 million, a P/E ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.63 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 94,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 31,114 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.