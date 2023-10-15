Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.90. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 650 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on Wynn Macau in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Wynn Macau Stock Down 4.2 %

Wynn Macau Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

