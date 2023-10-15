Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as low as $0.90. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 650 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Macquarie assumed coverage on Wynn Macau in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WYNMF
Wynn Macau Stock Down 4.2 %
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Macau
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.