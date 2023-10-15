Danone (EPA:BN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $55.87

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €55.87 ($58.81) and traded as low as €54.08 ($56.93). Danone shares last traded at €54.19 ($57.04), with a volume of 1,014,333 shares traded.
Danone Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of €53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.86.
Danone Company Profile
Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters.
