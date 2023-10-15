Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.99

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.99 and traded as low as $21.51. Air T shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 9,437 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Air T Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. DCF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Air T by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air T by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

